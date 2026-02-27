Gazprom Neft Deputy Chairman Anton Dzhalyabov detained for bribery

In Russia, Anton Dzhalyabov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Neft OJSC, has been detained, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk said, Report informs via Interfax.

According to Volk, law enforcement authorities have charged Dzhalyabov with accepting a bribe of approximately 30 million rubles ($388,000).

"Law enforcement agencies have accused the Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Neft's Board of receiving a bribe of about 30 million rubles; he has been detained," she said.

Police reported that during 2021–2022, while serving as director of a branch of Gazprom Invest LLC, Dzhalyabov repeatedly received illegal payments from heads of commercial organizations.