Azerbaijan approves three-year action plan to accelerate digital development

    • 27 February, 2026
    • 14:23
    Azerbaijan has approved an action plan to accelerate digital development for 2026–2028.

    According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    Under the document, financing of the measures envisaged in the action plan will be ensured through the state budget and other sources in accordance with the applicable legislation.

    The Digital Development Council will coordinate the implementation of the measures envisaged in the action plan and oversee their execution.

    The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will provide quarterly updates to the President of Azerbaijan on the progress of implementation of the measures set out in the action plan.

    Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the envisaged measures will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication upon the order of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    Azərbaycanda rəqəmsal inkişafın sürətləndirilməsinə dair üçillik Fəaliyyət Planı təsdiqlənib
    В Азербайджане утвержден трехлетний План действий по ускорению цифрового развития

