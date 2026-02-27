Kazakh, Serbian presidents hold talks in Astana

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić held limited-format talks in Astana on Friday.

According to Kazakhstan's Akorda (presidential administration), Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan considers Serbia an important strategic partner in Europe. He emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, humanitarian, and cultural spheres.

The Kazakh president highlighted the development of trade ties, the launch of a direct flight between Astana and Belgrade, and the successful operation of more than 60 Serbian companies in Kazakhstan.

He noted that the two countries' similar approaches to key international issues create a solid foundation for further cooperation.

For his part, Vučić described Kazakhstan-Serbia relations as strategic.

He expressed confidence that expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, information technology, and energy would give additional momentum to the bilateral partnership. Vučić also invited Tokayev to pay an official visit to Serbia.