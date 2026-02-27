Horadiz-Aghband railway project nears completion

The design of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, part of the route leading to the Zangazur corridor, has been completed by 85%, while construction work is 70% finished, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Report.

According to the company, the railway will not only boost the economic revival of the liberated territories but also connect mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and become part of a new transport corridor extending to Türkiye.

The project is being implemented by Azerbaijan Railways.