Azerbaijan adds 167 threats to cybersecurity catalogue

A total of 167 information and cybersecurity threats have been included in Azerbaijan's Threats and Solutions Catalogue, Nadir Novruzov, Department Head at the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Report

Novruzov noted that the portal also provides information on solutions to these threats: "The catalogue is intended to be regularly updated. When risk registers are formed in state institutions and solutions are identified, those solutions can be applied universally to other threats and will be added to the catalogue."

He also highlighted the importance of creating an Information Security Risk Register, explaining that it is designed to support risk‑based decision‑making in government agencies:

"It enables centralized, systematic management, early identification and prevention of potential incidents and risks. At the same time, during audits, it serves as a tool to assess whether all possible risks within a state institution have been considered. The existence of the register is not accidental - it allows decisions to be made based on specific evaluations."