Fidan, Dar discuss Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar have discussed rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Report informs.

According to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the issue was addressed during a phone conversation between the two officials.

During the call, Dar stressed that Pakistan had given an adequate response to Afghanistan, noting that the Pakistan Armed Forces had successfully carried out air operations under the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the region and agreed to continue consultations on further developments.