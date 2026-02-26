Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Energy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 12:16
    Slovak gas industry to be represented in Southern Gas Corridor meeting in Baku

    Representatives of the Slovak gas industry will arrive in Baku to participate in high-level meetings dedicated to the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and green energy issues, the Slovak Embassy in Baku told Report.

    The Slovak delegation will also include Elčin Gasymov, Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    The 12th Ministerial Meeting of the SGC Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council will be held in Baku in early March.

    Ministerial meetings of the SGC Advisory Council have been held since February 2015, and meetings on green energy have been held since February 2023.

    The Southern Gas Corridor is designed to export gas from the Caspian region to Europe. Amid growing demand for Azerbaijani gas, further expansion of the project is planned by increasing the capacity of the TANAP and TAP for supplies to Europe.

