    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    • 26 February, 2026
    • 11:35
    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense shared a post on its official X social media account on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

    In the post, the ministry stated: "The brutality that burned hearts: the Khojaly Genocide... We pray for mercy upon our compatriots who were mercilessly killed in Khojaly 34 years ago and sincerely share the pain of our Azerbaijani brothers."

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense Khojaly genocide
    Türkiyə MN-dən Xocalı paylaşımı: Azərbaycanlı qardaşlarımızın acısını ürəkdən bölüşürük

