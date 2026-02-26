Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary
Region
- 26 February, 2026
- 11:35
Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense shared a post on its official X social media account on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.
In the post, the ministry stated: "The brutality that burned hearts: the Khojaly Genocide... We pray for mercy upon our compatriots who were mercilessly killed in Khojaly 34 years ago and sincerely share the pain of our Azerbaijani brothers."
Latest News
11:52
Photo
Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorialDomestic policy
11:35
Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversaryRegion
11:34
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in GyumriRegion
11:26
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide MemorialDomestic policy
11:18
Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manatsFinance
11:18
Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with TürkiyeRegion
11:16
Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipelineOther countries
11:00
Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanityRegion
10:58