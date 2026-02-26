Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense shared a post on its official X social media account on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

In the post, the ministry stated: "The brutality that burned hearts: the Khojaly Genocide... We pray for mercy upon our compatriots who were mercilessly killed in Khojaly 34 years ago and sincerely share the pain of our Azerbaijani brothers."