Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with Türkiye

Armenia is counting on the European Union's assistance in creating new infrastructure on the Armenian-Turkish border, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with foreign ambassadors, diplomats, and think tank representatives at the Polish Institute of International Relations, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"The air border is open; we have regular flights from Armenia to Türkiye, and I expect the volume of bilateral flights to increase. But, of course, we hope that the land border will also be open. Incidentally, we will need new infrastructure on the border with Türkiye, and we are currently discussing how the EU can support this issue," he noted.

The prime minister reiterated that Armenia is ready to provide a route for trucks traveling from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. The infrastructure for this is fully prepared.