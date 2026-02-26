President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial
Domestic policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 11:26
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members participated in the opening of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly town on February 26, Report informs.
Latest News
11:52
Photo
Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorialDomestic policy
11:35
Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversaryRegion
11:34
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in GyumriRegion
11:26
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide MemorialDomestic policy
11:18
Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manatsFinance
11:18
Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with TürkiyeRegion
11:16
Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipelineOther countries
11:00
Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanityRegion
10:58