Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 11:26
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members participated in the opening of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly town on February 26, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev Khojaly genocide
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Xocalı Soyqırımı Memorialının açılışında iştirak edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в открытии Мемориала жертвам Ходжалинского геноцида

    Latest News

    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:35

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Region
    11:34

    Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in Gyumri

    Region
    11:26

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:18

    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    Finance
    11:18

    Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with Türkiye

    Region
    11:16

    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Other countries
    11:00

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    Region
    10:58

    Azerbaijan's banks post 80M manats in January profit

    Finance
    All News Feed