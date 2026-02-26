Convicted: Key figures behind Khojaly genocide face prison in Azerbaijan

Five individuals involved in the Khojaly genocide have been held accountable in Azerbaijan.

Report recalls that on February 5, the Military Court issued various sentences for 15 Armenian citizens charged with multiple crimes against Azerbaijan, including violations of the laws and customs of war, crimes against humanity, terrorism, and other offenses.

Five of these individuals faced charges that included an article related to genocide.

Five of those convicted by the court - Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Saakyan, Madat Babayan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and Arayik Arutyunyan - faced charges included involvement in the Khojaly genocide.

During the trial, Madat Babayan admitted his direct participation, confirming he was in Khojaly on February 25-26, 1992. He stated:

"Our unit commander, Henrik Tamrazyan, brought us there. The purpose was to expel Azerbaijanis from Khojaly."

He added that all orders in Khojaly were given by Arkadi Shirinyan, nicknamed "Kholostoy," and Vanik Petrosyan:

"The order to shoot and kill unarmed civilians was given by Vanik. Vanik and Arkadi cut off people"s fingers, and the dead had their ears removed."

Babayan confirmed they arrived armed and that armored vehicles were used during the operation. He admitted participating in the killings of unarmed civilians, stating: "We made a mistake."

He also said he personally saw around 150 bodies in Khojaly, including children, elderly, and women. According to him, the bodies were collected by Armenian forces, loaded onto vehicles, and removed from the town.

The Baku Military Court sentenced Arayik Arutyunyan and Davit Ishkhanyan to life imprisonment, while the remaining convicts received 20-year sentences due to being over 65 years old.