Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand scope of Preferential Trade Agreement

Azerbaijan and Türkiye agreed to expand the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement signed between the two countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Ömer Bolat, Minister of Trade of Türkiye, within the framework of the Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum.

We discussed deepening our economic partnership with the friendly country, further increasing trade turnover and mutual investment, strengthening the legal framework to facilitate business relations, and expanding cooperation in priority areas, including energy, industrial production, transport, logistics, tourism, and other sectors.

We also agreed to expand the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye," reads the post.