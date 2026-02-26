Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    President: Today Azerbaijan is so strong that no one should even think of committing any provocation against us

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 17:52
    "As we are gathered for the opening of this Memorial Complex, we say again that the state of Azerbaijan is so strong today that no one should even think of committing any provocation against us," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with representatives of the Khojaly district public, according to Report.

    The head of state noted: "Azerbaijan is no longer what it used to be in 1992. Our state is a strong state today; it is a state capable of defending itself."

    Prezident: Heç kimin ağlına bizə qarşı hər hansı bir təxribat törətmək gəlməsin
    Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня Азербайджан настолько силен, что никому и в голову не придет совершить провокацию

