Turkish security services foil terror plot in Istanbul, 4 detained
- 26 February, 2026
- 17:40
Four members of the terrorist organization "Revolutionary People's Liberation Party" have been arrested in Istanbul for plotting a terror attack in the city, Report informs via A Haber.
The suspects were identified during an operation conducted by Turkish intelligence services.
According to investigators, the detainees operated within the organization's illegal structures in Istanbul and planned to carry out armed and explosive attacks at various strategic locations in the city.
The investigation is currently ongoing, and the necessary investigative measures are being taken.
