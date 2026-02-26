President Ilham Aliyev: Memorial Complex is an embodiment of the unbending spirit of the Azerbaijani people
Domestic policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 17:24
"Today, this Memorial Complex is an embodiment of the unbending spirit of the Azerbaijani people," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with representatives of the Khojaly district community.
According to Report, the head of state emphasized: "Because for such a long time - i.e., the Khojaly genocide was one of the bloodiest crimes of the 20th century and our people were subjected to it - our people, despite facing injustice for 30 years, preserved their identity, preserved their dignity, and preserved their faith."
