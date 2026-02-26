Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan posts 7-fold surge in aviation fuel exports to US

    Business
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 17:53
    Azerbaijan posts 7-fold surge in aviation fuel exports to US

    Azerbaijan exported 26,970 tons of aviation fuel worth $26.45 million last year, according to data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    This represents a 61% decrease in value terms and a 58% decline in volume compared to 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 13,898 tons of aviation fuel worth $11.2 million to Luxembourg, down 62% in value and 59% in volume year-on-year. Exports to Russia totaled 3,779 tons valued at $4.6 million, marking declines of 64% and 63%, respectively.

    Türkiye imported 2,508 tons worth $3.1 million, reflecting a 57% drop in both value and volume. Meanwhile, exports to the United States increased fivefold in value to $1.7 million and sevenfold in volume to 1,814 tons. Shipments to France also rose significantly, reaching 1,284 tons worth $1.2 million, up fourfold in value and fivefold in volume.

    In 2024, 52% of the 64,847 tons of aviation fuel exported from Azerbaijan were supplied to Luxembourg.

    Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee aviation fuel exports
    Azərbaycan ABŞ-yə aviasiya yanacağının ixracını 7 dəfə artırıb

    Latest News

    18:10

    Talks between US, Ukraine in Geneva kick off

    Other countries
    17:53

    Azerbaijan posts 7-fold surge in aviation fuel exports to US

    Business
    17:52

    President: Today Azerbaijan is so strong that no one should even think of committing any provocation against us

    Domestic policy
    17:52

    US deploys additional F-35A fighters to Europe

    Other countries
    17:45
    Photo

    Khojaly genocide anniversary marked in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Karabakh
    17:40

    Turkish security services foil terror plot in Istanbul, 4 detained

    Region
    17:34
    Photo

    Key features of Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly

    Karabakh
    17:30

    Almost 8,000 died on migration routes in 2025, says UN agency

    Other countries
    17:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand scope of Preferential Trade Agreement

    Business
    All News Feed