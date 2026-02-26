Azerbaijan posts 7-fold surge in aviation fuel exports to US

Azerbaijan exported 26,970 tons of aviation fuel worth $26.45 million last year, according to data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

This represents a 61% decrease in value terms and a 58% decline in volume compared to 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 13,898 tons of aviation fuel worth $11.2 million to Luxembourg, down 62% in value and 59% in volume year-on-year. Exports to Russia totaled 3,779 tons valued at $4.6 million, marking declines of 64% and 63%, respectively.

Türkiye imported 2,508 tons worth $3.1 million, reflecting a 57% drop in both value and volume. Meanwhile, exports to the United States increased fivefold in value to $1.7 million and sevenfold in volume to 1,814 tons. Shipments to France also rose significantly, reaching 1,284 tons worth $1.2 million, up fourfold in value and fivefold in volume.

In 2024, 52% of the 64,847 tons of aviation fuel exported from Azerbaijan were supplied to Luxembourg.