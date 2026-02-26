Key features of Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members participated in the opening ceremony of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly town on February 26.

According to Report, the Khojaly Genocide Memorial was established pursuant to the Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in February 2025, with the aim of eternally commemorating the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, conveying historical truths to future generations, and preserving national memory.

The project was implemented based on the concept prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The monolithic structure surrounding the Memorial on four sides is designed in the form of symbolic hands protecting Khojaly residents from genocide.

As a sign of respect for the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, almond trees, which bloom at the end of winter and herald spring, have been planted in the courtyard of the Memorial. Over the years, the almond blossom has been chosen as the symbol of the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign, and this is no coincidence. The almond blossom reflects the demand for justice regarding the genocide committed in Khojaly in February 1992.

The Memorial consists of four sections. The first two sections feature an exhibition hall preserving the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The exhibition greets visitors with the "Face of the Tragedy" installation. Authored by Rashad Alakbarov and Azer Rustamov, the installation depicts the victims of the genocide that occurred on the night of February 25-26, 1992 – innocent civilians killed and families destroyed.

Models of doves flying along the ceiling of the Memorial are a tribute to the memory of the innocent residents of Khojaly who were killed during the tragedy while wishing peace to the whole world.

The exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly genocide – one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the 20th century – presents the historical roots of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the policy of occupation, and the consequences of Armenian terrorism on Azerbaijani lands based on documents, maps, and facts. Exhibitions titled "Khojaly – Traces of Ancient Civilization," "Khojaly Genocide is a Crime Against Humanity," and "Do Not Forget Khojaly!" provide information about Khojaly's history, the geography of the occupation, the chronology of the conflict, violations of international law norms, the Khojaly genocide as one of the bloodiest crimes against humanity, and the political and legal assessment given by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In the exhibition hall, information about the horrors experienced on the day of the tragedy is presented interactively via a Khojaly model.

In the second exhibition hall, Sarkhan Hajiyev's installation "Houses Silenced in One Night" and the fates of eight families completely destroyed during the tragedy – lives interrupted in one night, unfulfilled dreams, silenced children's laughter as a result of the crime against humanity – are presented through an AI-generated video.

The exhibition hall reflects President Ilham Aliyev's consistent policy to promote Khojaly truths at the international level, the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the initiative and leadership of its President Mehriban Aliyeva to preserve the memory of Khojaly genocide victims and establish justice, publications and informational materials in various languages, as well as the work carried out within the framework of the international "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign initiated by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and her active participation in related events.

Models of monuments erected in several countries in memory of the genocide victims within the "Justice for Khojaly!" international campaign are also displayed here.

The exhibition concludes with information on the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of state sovereignty, embodying the ideas of the "Great Return" and "Devastated Khojaly will revive again."

Another section of the Memorial features an assembly hall intended for official events and commemoration ceremonies.