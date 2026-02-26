US deploys additional F-35A fighters to Europe

The United States has sent another squadron of fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets to Europe for subsequent redeployment to the Middle East, Report informs via Interfax.

According to the Military Air Tracking Alliance (MATA), 14 aircraft of this type are expected to arrive at the RAF Lakenheath following a transatlantic flight.

The jets departed from Hill Air Force Base and are being accompanied by eight US Air Force refueling aircraft, KC-135R Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus.

Currently, 30 F-35A Lightning II fighters are already deployed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Israeli media previously reported that on February 24, the first squadron of fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighters, consisting of 11 aircraft, arrived in Israel. After flying from England, where they had been temporarily stationed, the jets landed at Ovda Airbase in the Negev Desert. According to the JFeed news portal, this marks the first known deployment of US combat aircraft on Israeli territory.