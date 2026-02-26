Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Khojaly genocide anniversary marked in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Karabakh
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 17:45
    Khojaly genocide anniversary marked in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    A commemoration event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Report informs.

    On February 25, the Embassy of Azerbaijan organized an iftar dinner for 100 people at a 17th-century Turkish mosque in the historic town of Fojnica, located 40 kilometers from the capital, Sarajevo.

    It was noted that as this year's Ramadan coincided with the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the iftar gathering was dedicated to the memory of the Khojaly martyrs.

    On February 26, participants visited the Khojaly and Srebrenica Mothers monument at the Azerbaijan–Bosnia Friendship Park in central Sarajevo and laid a wreath at the memorial.

    Along with the Azerbaijani Embassy, staff of the Embassy of Türkiye in Bosnia and Herzegovina attended the visit in full, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities.

    In the evening, prayers for the souls of the martyrs will be recited at the Sultan Mosque in Sarajevo.

    Bosniya və Herseqovinada Xocalı soyqırımının qurbanları anılıb
    В Боснии и Герцеговине почтили память жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

