Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 11:52
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, along with other state and government officials, visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on February 26, marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

    According to Report, the officials laid flowers at the monument and paid tribute to the cherished memory of the victims.

    On February 25–26, 1992, Armenian armed groups, with the participation of the former Russian army's 366th regiment stationed in Khankendi, razed the city of Khojaly.

    As a result of the massacre committed against the Azerbaijani people, 613 individuals were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people. Additionally, 1,275 civilians were taken captive, and the fate of 150 people remains unknown.

    The genocide also resulted in the complete destruction of eight families, while 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one parent.

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial
    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Ali Asadov Sahiba Gafarova Samir Nuriyev Khojaly genocide
    Photo
    Dövlət və hökumət rəsmiləri Xocalı soyqırımı abidəsini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Высшие должностные лица посетили памятник жертвам Ходжалинского геноцида

    Latest News

    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:35

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Region
    11:34

    Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in Gyumri

    Region
    11:26

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:18

    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    Finance
    11:18

    Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with Türkiye

    Region
    11:16

    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Other countries
    11:00

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    Region
    10:58

    Azerbaijan's banks post 80M manats in January profit

    Finance
    All News Feed