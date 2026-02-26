Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, along with other state and government officials, visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on February 26, marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

According to Report, the officials laid flowers at the monument and paid tribute to the cherished memory of the victims.

On February 25–26, 1992, Armenian armed groups, with the participation of the former Russian army's 366th regiment stationed in Khankendi, razed the city of Khojaly.

As a result of the massacre committed against the Azerbaijani people, 613 individuals were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people. Additionally, 1,275 civilians were taken captive, and the fate of 150 people remains unknown.

The genocide also resulted in the complete destruction of eight families, while 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one parent.