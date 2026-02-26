Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement in connection with the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

"Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed by the armed forces of Armenia.

The Khojaly genocide is one of the gravest crimes committed as part of Armenia's policy of occupation and genocide against Azerbaijan," reads the statement.

"On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenia's armed forces attacked the town of Khojaly, which had been under siege since October 1991, with its road and energy communications cut off, and perpetrated mass atrocities against the Azerbaijani civilian population.

"During the bloodshed carried out by Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons, were killed in Khojaly with particular cruelty. 487 persons were severely injured, and 1,275 residents were taken hostage and subjected to torture. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one of their parents, while 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of many of those taken hostage remains unknown.

These atrocities were not merely acts of war, but part of an ethnic hatred and discrimination policy. The targeted massacres carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in other Azerbaijani settlements, such as Baghanis Ayrim, Jamilli, Karkijahan, Meshali, Malibeyli, Garadaghly, Tugh, Selaketin, etc., clearly demonstrate the systematic and planned nature of the Khojaly genocide.

The Khojaly genocide constitutes a gross violation of international law, including the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and other international humanitarian norms and standards. This tragedy must receive its due assessment in the global legal system as a crime against humanity.

The available facts regarding the purposeful character of the Khojaly genocide, including the confessions of one of the organizers of the genocide, Armenia's then Defense Minister and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, confirm that this tragedy was part of a designed policy.

Like in other liberated territories, today life returns to Khojaly, which remains one of the incurable wounds of our people, and our state and our nation do not forget the victims of the genocide and keep their memories alive.

On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, we once again honor the dear memory of the innocent victims of the tragedy.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!"