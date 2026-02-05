US Embassy in Azerbaijan to fast-track visas for FIFA World Cup ticket holders
Foreign policy
- 05 February, 2026
- 14:36
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan will provide priority visa appointments to individuals holding tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Report informs.
"FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders who will travel to US matches this year - we're giving you prioritized access to US visa appointments! If you bought a ticket directly from FIFA, you can now opt in for FIFA PASS on http://fifa.com!" the embassy said on X.
The FIFA World Cup will be held in June-July 2026 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Most of the matches will be played in the US.
Latest News
16:07
Construction of 4 neighborhoods completed in Azerbaijani quarter in Turkiye's KahramanmarasForeign policy
15:45
Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11Region
15:43
Construction of cultural center in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras to be ready this yearForeign policy
15:33
Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange 314 prisoners, Witkoff saysOther countries
15:23
Baku, Kyiv mull expanding rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:20
Photo
NAM Youth Week highlights role of education, science in modern diplomacyForeign policy
15:12
ADA University plans labs to support green energy innovationEducation and science
14:58
Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth successForeign policy
14:45