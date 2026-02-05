US Embassy in Azerbaijan to fast-track visas for FIFA World Cup ticket holders

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan will provide priority visa appointments to individuals holding tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Report informs.

"FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders who will travel to US matches this year - we're giving you prioritized access to US visa appointments! If you bought a ticket directly from FIFA, you can now opt in for FIFA PASS on http://fifa.com!" the embassy said on X.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in June-July 2026 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Most of the matches will be played in the US.