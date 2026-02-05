US Embassy in Azerbaijan to fast-track visas for FIFA World Cup ticket holders

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The US Embassy in Azerbaijan will provide priority visa appointments to individuals holding tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Report informs.

    "FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders who will travel to US matches this year - we're giving you prioritized access to US visa appointments! If you bought a ticket directly from FIFA, you can now opt in for FIFA PASS on http://fifa.com!" the embassy said on X.

    The FIFA World Cup will be held in June-July 2026 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Most of the matches will be played in the US.

    ABŞ-nin Bakıdakı səfirliyi DÇ-2026-ya bileti olan şəxslər üçün viza proseduru ilə bağlı görüş təşkil edəcək
    Посольство США в Баку сообщило о процедуре выдачи виз для обладателей билетов на матчи ЧМ по футболу

