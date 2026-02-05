UN rep: Azerbaijan's focus on intercultural, interfaith dialogue is crucial

Azerbaijan's attention to the topic of intercultural and interfaith dialogue carries special importance, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women for Normative, who participated in a high-level panel on intercultural and interfaith dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York, hosted by Azerbaijan, told Report.

Gumbonzvanda highlighted the relevance of the topic: "This week is World Interfaith Harmony Week, and during such a week, the panel on intercultural and interfaith dialogue hosted by Azerbaijan was a very important meeting. Azerbaijan's attention to this issue, together with the UN and the University of Essex, and hosting such an event, is of special significance. For us, it was very positive to see a strong emphasis on issues related to women and youth."

She added that the panel once again demonstrated that social solidarity begins with dialogue within communities: "We are committed to this work, because dialogue at the community level with women and youth is part of conflict prevention. Social unity and peace are built precisely in this way."