Ambassador: Baku and Abu Dhabi agree on comprehensive economic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 11:41
    Relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan have reached a strategic level, driven by the political will of the leadership of both countries, UAE ambassador to Baku, Mohammed Alblooshi, said during a roundtable on food and agriculture between the two states, according to Report.

    "Building on shared values, mutual respect, and a forward-looking vision, we have reached agreements on a comprehensive economic partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries," the diplomat said.

    He added that Azerbaijan's commitment to developing bilateral engagement and creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue reflects the spirit of partnership that underpins relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi.

    The ambassador also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov for their contribution to strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

    Səfir: Bakı və Əbu-Dabi hərtərəfli iqtisadi tərəfdaşlıq barədə razılığa gəlib
    Посол: Баку и Абу-Даби договорились о всеобъемлющем экономическом партнерстве

