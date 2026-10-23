Azerbaijan to allocate over $240M to reserve funds in 2027

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In 2027, 410 million manats (approximately $241.2 million), or 1% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures, will be allocated to reserve funds, Report informs, citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

This figure is identical to the one approved for 2026.

Of this total, the Azerbaijani president's reserve fund will again account for 300 million manats ($176.5 million), and the budget reserve fund for 110 million manats ($64.7 million).

Next year, state budget revenues are expected to reach 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).