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    Subsidies to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to be reduced 6.4% in 2027

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 10:29
    Subsidies to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to be reduced 6.4% in 2027

    Subsidies to the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2027, envisioned in Azerbaijan's state budget for next year, will amount to 198 million manats (approximately $116.5 million), which is 6.4% less than the approved figure for 2026, Report informs, citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

    The share of subsidies for Nakhchivan will account for 0.5% of the budget expenditures for next year.

    State budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).

    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Subsidies Azerbaijan's state budget
    Naxçıvana dotasiya 6 %-dən çox azaldılır
    Дотации Нахчывану в 2027 году сократят на 6,4%
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