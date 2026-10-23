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Subsidies to the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2027, envisioned in Azerbaijan's state budget for next year, will amount to 198 million manats (approximately $116.5 million), which is 6.4% less than the approved figure for 2026, Report informs, citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

The share of subsidies for Nakhchivan will account for 0.5% of the budget expenditures for next year.

State budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).