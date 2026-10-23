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    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station

    Infrastructure
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 10:51
    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station

    The reconstruction of the turnback siding at the Hazi Aslanov station of the Baku Metro has been completed, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, head of the press service of Baku Metro CJSC, told journalists, Report informs.

    The work was carried out in three stages on a section approximately 280 meters long. The partitions between the middle tracks were completely rebuilt.

    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station
    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station
    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station
    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station
    Reconstruction of turnback siding completed at Hazi Aslanov metro station
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