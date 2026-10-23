Azerbaijan to double upper limit for state guarantees

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The upper limit of Azerbaijan's domestic state borrowing in 2027 will amount to 2.5 billion manats (approximately $1.47 billion), which is 25% higher than the approved figure for 2026, Report informs, citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

At the same time, the upper limit of external state borrowing is maintained at the level of 6 billion manats ($3.53 billion).

In addition, the upper limit of the amount of state guarantees on borrowings in 2027 will double, reaching 6 billion manats ($3.53 billion).