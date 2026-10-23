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    Azerbaijan plans 22.2% rise in health insurance fund allocations in 2027

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 10:05
    Azerbaijan plans 22.2% rise in health insurance fund allocations in 2027

    Azerbaijan plans to allocate 1.1 billion manats ($647.06 million), or 2.6% of state budget expenditure, to the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund in 2027.

    Report informs, citing the draft law on the 2027 state budget, that the allocation is 22.2% higher than the approved forecast for 2026.

    Next year's budget revenue is expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditure is projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).

    mandatory health insurance State budget
    İcbari Tibbi Sığorta Fonduna büdcədən ayırmalar 22 %-dən çox artırılır
    Азербайджан увеличит финансирование Фонда ОМС до 1,1 млрд манатов
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