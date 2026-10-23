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    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance

    ICT
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 10:31
    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance

    The international forum "SOCGOV 2026 – Digital Analytics for Smart Governance" has opened in Khankandi.

    Report's correspondent in Khankandi informs that the event is organized by the DOST Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

    Participants include Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan; Farid Mammadov, chairman of the DOST Agency's Board; Türkiye's Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan; and officials, international experts and technology company representatives from various countries.

    The forum will address digital transformation in social governance, AI-based decision-making and citizen-centered service models. Its program includes TEDx-format debates, thematic working group discussions, parallel sessions and presentations by partner organizations.

    The forum's main goals are to explore opportunities to apply artificial intelligence and digital analytics in social services, identify innovative solutions to improve accessibility, responsiveness and transparency in relations between the state and citizens, and expand international exchanges of experience.

    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance
    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance
    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance
    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance
    Khankandi hosts SOCGOV 2026 international forum on smart governance

    SOCGOV 2026 DOST Agency Khankandi
    Photo
    Xankəndidə sosial idarəetmədə rəqəmsal transformasiya mövzusunda beynəlxalq forum keçirilir
    Photo
    В Ханкенди проходит международный форум по цифровизации социального управления
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    44 filmi

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