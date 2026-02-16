Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Applications for Urban Expo at WUF13 are still open

    Business
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 12:12
    Applications for Urban Expo at WUF13 are still open

    Applications are now being accepted for the world's most influential urban-themed exposition, which will take place in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The deadline for submitting applications to participate in the Urban Expo, held as part of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, is March 31, 2026.

    Applications are accepted online and will be reviewed on a "first come, first served" basis. Early submission is therefore highly recommended. Kindly note that only one application per category may be submitted.

    Expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe, the exhibition will offer a unique, high-profile international platform for showcasing leading approaches to sustainable urban development.

    Spanning an area of 35,000 square metres, the exhibition will welcome participants from a wide range of stakeholders, including national and local governments, regional bodies, UN agencies, academic institutions, international financial institutions, civil society organisations, foundations, and private companies.

    Exhibition spaces will be available in a range of formats, from smaller exhibition stands to large-scale national and city pavilions. The Urban Expo will bring together global participants around priority themes such as adequate housing, climate resilience, digital innovation and inclusive urban development, showcasing tangible and innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges facing modern cities.

    A number of new initiatives will also be introduced for the first time as part of WUF13, including the Startup Pavilion and the WUF Academy.

    For registration and further information, applicants may visit the Urban Expo page or contact the team at [email protected]

    "Urban Expo" sərgisi üçün müraciətlərin qəbulu davam edir
    Прием заявок на Urban Expo в Баку продлится до 31 марта

