Azerbaijan resumes chicken meat supplies from UK
Business
- 16 February, 2026
- 21:28
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 26,521 tons of chicken meat (fresh or chilled, frozen) worth $43.5 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 31% and 34%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased chicken meat from:
- Ukraine: 12,038 tons (-27%) worth $19.3 million (-26%);
- Russia: 6,662 tons (-50%) worth $10.2 million (-59%);
- Georgia: 2,783 tons (+29%) worth $6.7 million (+57%);
- Belarus: 3,891 tons (-26%) worth $4.4 million (-41%);
- Uzbekistan: 837 tons (-37%) worth $2.3 million (-28%).
After a break of 8 years and 2 months, Azerbaijan has resumed supplies from the UK (0.65 tons worth $10,600).
