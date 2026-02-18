SOCAR president meets with executive vice president of Baker Hughes

On 18 February 2026, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, the significance of the Cooperation Agreement signed between the parties in 2024 was highlighted, and the joint projects implemented over the past year were reviewed.

The parties exchanged views on planned projects related to the application of well construction technologies, the deployment of ESP (Electric Submersible Pump) systems, the digitalization of wells, and other opportunities of mutual interest.