    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 17:31
    Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku Forum

    Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev and Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov discussed preparations for the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    "Productive meeting with the Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Rovshan Muradov. Discussed preparations for the 13th Global Baku Forum and the importance of solidarity, international law, and restoring a just peace amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine," Husyev posted on X.

    Səfir və Nizami Gəncəvi Beynəlxalq Mərkəzinin baş katibi Qlobal Bakı Forumuna hazırlığı müzakirə edib
    Посол Украины и генсек МЦНГ обсудили подготовку к XIII Глобальному Бакинскому форуму

