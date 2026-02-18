Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku Forum
Foreign policy
- 18 February, 2026
- 17:31
Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev and Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov discussed preparations for the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.
"Productive meeting with the Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Rovshan Muradov. Discussed preparations for the 13th Global Baku Forum and the importance of solidarity, international law, and restoring a just peace amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine," Husyev posted on X.
