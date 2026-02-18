Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss exchange of experience in religious affairs

Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed strengthening friendship and cooperation, as well as mutual exchange of experience in the religious sphere, Report informs.

This was addressed during a meeting between Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, and Houssam-Eldine Reda, Egypt's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The chairman noted that during his visit to Egypt, meetings were held on religious education, awareness‑raising, and combating religious radicalism. It was emphasized that there are broad opportunities to further develop cooperation between the State Committee and Egypt's Ministry of Awqaf.

Ramin Mammadov provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's state‑religion policy, stressing that Azerbaijan is recognized globally as a model of religious tolerance and multiculturalism, with the state safeguarding freedom of belief and ensuring the free activity of various religious communities.

Ambassador Houssam‑Eldine Reda highlighted that the existing friendly relations between the two countries are also developing in the religious and spiritual sphere, and that reciprocal visits make an important contribution to expanding ties.

The meeting also discussed prospects for cooperation within international organizations in combating Islamophobia and religious radicalism, as well as promoting tolerance.