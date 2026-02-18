Israeli soldier killed by friendly fire in southern Gaza, IDF says

An IDF soldier was killed overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in a friendly fire incident, the military said on Wednesday, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

St.-Sgt. Ofri Yafe, 21 years old, served as a fighter in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit. He was originally from Kibbutz Megiddo in northern Israel.

According to Israeli media, Yafe was hit by friendly fire during a nighttime operation by paratrooper forces in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza on Tuesday night. He was reportedly critically injured and was taken to receive medical treatment before he was later pronounced dead.