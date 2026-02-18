Israeli soldier killed by friendly fire in southern Gaza, IDF says
Other countries
- 18 February, 2026
- 21:05
An IDF soldier was killed overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in a friendly fire incident, the military said on Wednesday, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
St.-Sgt. Ofri Yafe, 21 years old, served as a fighter in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit. He was originally from Kibbutz Megiddo in northern Israel.
According to Israeli media, Yafe was hit by friendly fire during a nighttime operation by paratrooper forces in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza on Tuesday night. He was reportedly critically injured and was taken to receive medical treatment before he was later pronounced dead.
Latest News
22:02
Photo
UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle matchFootball
21:05
Israeli soldier killed by friendly fire in southern Gaza, IDF saysOther countries
21:04
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other senior staff in WashingtonForeign policy
20:51
Qarabag and Newcastle confirm starting elevens Champions League clashFootball
20:40
Mehriban Aliyeva shares Ramadan greetingsDomestic policy
20:29
Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss talks framework with USRegion
20:11
Rubio holds secret talks with Raul Castro's grandson, Axios reportsOther countries
19:57
Bulgaria will hold snap elections on April 19, says presidentOther countries
19:35