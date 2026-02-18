President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other senior staff in Washington

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Report informs.

On February 18, the head of state met in Washington with Elliot Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and other senior staff.

During the conversation, they fondly recalled the visit of the AIPAC delegation to Azerbaijan and their meetings with the head of state.

Elliot Brandt noted that representatives of all religions and cultures live in Azerbaijan as one family in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, setting an example for the world, and expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the state-level attention and care shown to the Jewish community in the country.

The head of state emphasized that representatives of different religions have lived in harmony in Azerbaijan for centuries, stating that a tolerant environment has historically been a way of life for the country.

They highly appreciated Azerbaijan's global contributions to the dialogue between religions and cultures.

The conversation also touched on Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, highlighting the development of ties between the two countries following Donald Trump's taking office.

They touched upon the successful visit of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance to Azerbaijan a while ago and the significance of the signing of the "Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America." They noted that in this Charter, in addition to traditional areas of cooperation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation have also been designated as priority directions.

The role of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in deepening Azerbaijan-U.S. and Azerbaijan-Israel bilateral relations was emphasized.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and this organization, as well as issues of mutual interest.