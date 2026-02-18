Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Bulgaria will hold snap elections on April 19, says president

    Other countries
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 19:57
    Bulgaria will hold snap elections on April 19, says president

    Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on April 19, President Iliana Iotova said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Iotova last week picked Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, to head a caretaker government tasked with preparing the way for another parliamentary election, which will be the eighth in just five years in the EU and NATO member state.

    The previous government, following weeks of street protests over its economic policies and perceived failure to tackle corruption.

    "I will make a decree to have elections on the 19th of April," Iotova told a news conference on Wednesday, after meeting Gyurov, who presented the members of his caretaker government.

    Bulgaria, which joined the euro zone on January 1, has faced prolonged political instability, with parties unable to form stable ruling coalitions in a fragmented parliament.

    Bulgaria snap parliamentary election Iliana Iotova
    Bolqarıstanda növbədənkənar parlament seçkiləri keçiriləcək
    Президент Болгарии: Досрочные выборы в парламент состоятся 19 апреля

    Latest News

    20:40

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares Ramadan greetings

    Domestic policy
    20:29

    Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss talks framework with US

    Region
    20:11

    Rubio holds secret talks with Raul Castro's grandson, Axios reports

    Other countries
    19:57

    Bulgaria will hold snap elections on April 19, says president

    Other countries
    19:35

    Axios: US moves closer to a major war with Iran

    Other countries
    19:09
    Photo

    SOCAR president meets with executive vice president of Baker Hughes

    Energy
    18:52

    Western Azerbaijan Community denounces Amnesty International's statement about individuals of Armenian origin

    Domestic policy
    18:34

    Azerbaijan's lubricant exports decline in 2025

    Energy
    18:13

    EU ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed