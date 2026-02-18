Qarabag and Newcastle confirm starting elevens Champions League clash
- 18 February, 2026
- 20:51
The starting lineups have been announced for the UEFA Champions League playoff clash between Qarabag FK and Newcastle United FC.
According to Report, both sides will begin the match with the following players in their starting elevens:
Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, Matheus Silva, Marko Jankovic, Abdullah Zubir (captain), Jonathan Montiel, Bahlul Mustafazada, Leandro Andrade, Camilo Duran, Pedro Bicalho, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Kevin Medina.
Newcastle: Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Kieran Trippier (captain), Joe Willock, Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:45 local time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.
