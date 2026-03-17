The State Security Service of Azerbaijan detained a person who had been blackmailing the family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) has aired a segment on this matter.

The segment noted that since the beginning of this year, bloggers Mehman and Emin Huseynovs, as well as Gabil Mammadov, residing abroad, began spreading defamatory information about Alena Aliyeva on various internet platforms.

Moreover, Mehman Huseynov displayed a fragment of a photograph during one of his live streams.

Where were these fabricated videos and photographic materials obtained from? The bloggers say they received the videos from certain individuals. And who are these people? The answers to these questions are in the video ITV aired: