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    Nearly 1,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 11:52
    Nearly 1,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issued a weekly update about humanitarian demining operations carried out in liberated territories (19.10.2026–25.10.2026), Report informs.

    Thus, 42 anti-tank mines, 122 anti-personnel mines, and 526 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.

    Also, 997 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

    The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), and five local organizations and one NGO.

    These operations covered the areas of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

    Humanitarian demining activities Mine clearance Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Ötən həftə 997 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На прошлой неделе от мин очищено 997 га территории
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