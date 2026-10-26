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    Ambassador: The Netherlands' trade representative may visit Azerbaijan in 2027

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 11:54
    Ambassador: The Netherlands' trade representative may visit Azerbaijan in 2027

    Marc Hasselaar, the Netherlands' trade envoy, plans to visit Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, said in an interview with Report.

    According to the ambassador, the Netherlands is currently discussing with the Azerbaijani side the most effective steps to develop cooperation across a range of areas.

    "In particular, we are considering the possibility of a visit by the Dutch Trade Envoy Marc Hasselaar to Baku in the first half of 2027. His visit will perhaps be timed to coincide with one of the major events in Azerbaijan, such as the Caspian Agro exhibition, in which the Netherlands traditionally participates. At the same time, we are ready to consider other possibilities as well.

    We also expect to once again organize a Netherlands pavilion at Caspian Agro-perhaps even larger than last year. In any case, I am confident that a representative delegation of Dutch companies will participate in the exhibition," she noted.

    "Furthermore, we would like to more actively utilize the recently established Netherlands-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce. It was launched in May this year in The Hague. We intend to provide it with opportunities to work in Baku and participate more actively in bilateral cooperation. We are confident that this will help strengthen relations between our countries and achieve concrete results," she added.

    Full interview is available here

    Marianne de Jong Marc Hasselaar Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations Caspian Agro Week
    Səfir: Niderlandın ticarət elçisi 2027-ci ildə Azərbaycana səfər edə bilər
    Посол: Торговый представитель Нидерландов может посетить Азербайджан в 2027 году
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