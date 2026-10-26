Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals

    Individual sports
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 11:11
    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals

    Azerbaijan's national team concluded the European U15 Boxing Championships in Trabzon, Türkiye, with 10 medals.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Teymur Tanriverdiyev (90 kg) won the European championship title. He claimed the gold medal after defeating Romania's Richard Ovidiu 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) in the final.

    Sanan Nasibli (52 kg), Yusif Ali (57 kg) and Sarkhan Hakhverdiyev (70 kg) earned silver medals.

    Nuray Gafarova (50 kg), Alakbar Mammadli (44 kg), Gulay Ojakova (57 kg), Sadig Khalilov (54 kg), Sunay Azimov (60 kg) and Rafael Abbasov (66 kg) secured bronze medals.

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals
    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals
    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals

    European Boxing Championships Azerbaijan Boxing Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan boksçuları U-15 Avropa çempionatını 10 medalla başa vurublar
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    44 filmi

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