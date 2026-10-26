Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals
Individual sports
- 26 October, 2026
- 11:11
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's national team concluded the European U15 Boxing Championships in Trabzon, Türkiye, with 10 medals.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Teymur Tanriverdiyev (90 kg) won the European championship title. He claimed the gold medal after defeating Romania's Richard Ovidiu 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) in the final.
Sanan Nasibli (52 kg), Yusif Ali (57 kg) and Sarkhan Hakhverdiyev (70 kg) earned silver medals.
Nuray Gafarova (50 kg), Alakbar Mammadli (44 kg), Gulay Ojakova (57 kg), Sadig Khalilov (54 kg), Sunay Azimov (60 kg) and Rafael Abbasov (66 kg) secured bronze medals.
Latest News
12:36
Garadagh SPP's power output reaches almost 1.5B kWhEnergy
12:32
Interest in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue growingCultural policy
12:29
Nihal Saad: Azerbaijan plays important role in promoting intercultural dialogueForeign policy
12:25
Azerbaijan's oil exports to Romania up over 30%Energy
12:11
Armenian PM declares 'war party' destroyed after local electionsRegion
12:07
Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, YerevanForeign policy
11:54
Ambassador: The Netherlands' trade representative may visit Azerbaijan in 2027Foreign policy
11:52
Nearly 1,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated landsDomestic policy
11:36
One-on-one meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tom Berendsen underway in BakuForeign policy