Azerbaijani boxers conclude European U15 Boxing Championships with 10 medals

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Azerbaijan's national team concluded the European U15 Boxing Championships in Trabzon, Türkiye, with 10 medals.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Teymur Tanriverdiyev (90 kg) won the European championship title. He claimed the gold medal after defeating Romania's Richard Ovidiu 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) in the final.

Sanan Nasibli (52 kg), Yusif Ali (57 kg) and Sarkhan Hakhverdiyev (70 kg) earned silver medals.

Nuray Gafarova (50 kg), Alakbar Mammadli (44 kg), Gulay Ojakova (57 kg), Sadig Khalilov (54 kg), Sunay Azimov (60 kg) and Rafael Abbasov (66 kg) secured bronze medals.