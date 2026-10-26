One-on-one meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tom Berendsen underway in Baku
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 11:36
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is holding a meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen.
According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's post on X, cited by Report, the meeting is being held in a one-on-one format.
Happening now: Tête-à-tête meeting between @Bayramov_Jeyhun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 and Tom Berendsen @ministerBZ, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands 🇳🇱 has just started @AzerbaijanMFA. https://t.co/ZEm8j4BOyK— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 26, 2026
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