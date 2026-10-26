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    One-on-one meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tom Berendsen underway in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 11:36
    One-on-one meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tom Berendsen underway in Baku

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is holding a meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen.

    According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's post on X, cited by Report, the meeting is being held in a one-on-one format.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Tom Berendsen Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramovun Niderland XİN rəhbəri ilə görüşü başlayıb
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов и Том Берендсен проводят встречу один на один
    MiniBoss
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