The statement made by Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, regarding education issues in Azerbaijan has caused surprise and regret, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education said in a statement, Report informs.

The ministry noted that the remarks were completely inappropriate and amounted to nothing more than an attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

"No one is allowed to interfere in our country's internal affairs, including its education policy, and such attempts at interference are resolutely prevented. We would advise Iranian officials to deal with the problems of their own country instead of interfering in the internal affairs of other states," the statement said.

The ministry also stated that, as a result of Iran's policies, there is not a single school in the country providing education in the Azerbaijani language.

"Nor is education in the Azerbaijani language provided at higher education institutions. Meanwhile, indigenous ethnic Azerbaijanis make up approximately 40 million of Iran's population and have been deprived of the right to receive education in their mother tongue for decades. Instead of interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology and others who speak on this issue in Iran would do well to address these matters and take steps to eliminate this unprecedented injustice that has persisted for decades," the statement added.