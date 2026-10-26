Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Education Ministry: Iranian minister's statement - attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

    Education and science
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 11:27
    Education Ministry: Iranian minister's statement - attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

    The statement made by Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, regarding education issues in Azerbaijan has caused surprise and regret, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education said in a statement, Report informs.

    The ministry noted that the remarks were completely inappropriate and amounted to nothing more than an attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

    "No one is allowed to interfere in our country's internal affairs, including its education policy, and such attempts at interference are resolutely prevented. We would advise Iranian officials to deal with the problems of their own country instead of interfering in the internal affairs of other states," the statement said.

    The ministry also stated that, as a result of Iran's policies, there is not a single school in the country providing education in the Azerbaijani language.

    "Nor is education in the Azerbaijani language provided at higher education institutions. Meanwhile, indigenous ethnic Azerbaijanis make up approximately 40 million of Iran's population and have been deprived of the right to receive education in their mother tongue for decades. Instead of interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology and others who speak on this issue in Iran would do well to address these matters and take steps to eliminate this unprecedented injustice that has persisted for decades," the statement added.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education Islamic Republic of Iran
    Elm və Təhsil Nazirliyi: İranlı nazirin açıqlaması Azərbaycanın daxili işlərinə müdaxilə cəhdidir
    Минобразования: Заявление иранского министра — попытка вмешательства во внутренние дела Азербайджана
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    12:36
    Garadagh SPP's power output reaches almost 1.5B kWh
    Energy
    12:32
    Interest in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue growing
    Cultural policy
    12:29
    Nihal Saad: Azerbaijan plays important role in promoting intercultural dialogue
    Foreign policy
    12:25
    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Romania up over 30%
    Energy
    12:11
    Armenian PM declares 'war party' destroyed after local elections
    Region
    12:07
    Tom Berendsen: The Netherlands supports steps toward lasting peace between Baku, Yerevan
    Foreign policy
    11:54
    Ambassador: The Netherlands' trade representative may visit Azerbaijan in 2027
    Foreign policy
    11:52
    Nearly 1,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Domestic policy
    11:36
    One-on-one meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tom Berendsen underway in Baku
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed