Baku Metro completes first decarbonization mission
Infrastructure
- 26 October, 2026
- 11:28
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The initial mission for the decarbonization project at Baku Metro CJSC has been completed.
According to Report, citing the company, the two-week initial mission under the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) technical assistance project titled Decarbonizing Baku Metro for Smart and Sustainable Urban Transport of the Future has concluded.
As part of the mission, meetings were held with experts, visits were organized to various metro facilities, and the project's key directions and next stages were discussed with the management.
The meetings laid the groundwork for future activities aimed at developing sustainable urban transport.
Photo
В Бакинском метрополитене завершилась предварительная миссия по проекту декарбонизации
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