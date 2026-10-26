Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian president on National Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Austria's National Day.

According to Report, the message from the head of state reads:

"Dear Mr. Federal President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of Austria on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Austria.

It is gratifying that Azerbaijan–Austria relations are developing on the basis of mutual respect. I believe that, through our joint efforts, the friendly ties between our countries will continue to strengthen, contributing to the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this special day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity."