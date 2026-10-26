Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cash circulation management
Finance
- 26 October, 2026
- 11:05
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The central banks of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have held discussions on cash circulation management.
According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a delegation from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) visited the CBA to exchange experiences.
During the visit, the two banks discussed national practices regarding branch infrastructure organization, cash circulation management, and treasury operations.
The CBRT delegation also visited the CBA's Yevlakh Reserve Center, which allowed them to gain firsthand insight into the processes applied to the storage, processing, and logistics of cash.
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