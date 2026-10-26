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    Azerbaijan, UK mull economic partnership

    Business
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 10:45
    Azerbaijan, UK mull economic partnership

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed the development of economic ties toward a strategic partnership, the promotion of mutual investments, and the expansion of cooperation in the non-oil and gas sector, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "During our working visit to the United Kingdom, we met with Varun Chandra, the Prime Minister's Special Adviser on Business and Investment. We discussed opportunities to advance Azerbaijan–UK economic relations toward a strategic partnership, promote mutual investment, and expand cooperation in the nonoil-gas sector," the minister said.

    He noted that the exchange covered prospects for joint initiatives in industry, energy, trade, financial services, and investment, as well as opportunities to attract British companies and institutional investors to projects in Azerbaijan.

    "We also highlighted the importance of strengthening direct ties between the business communities of our countries and leveraging British expertise, technologies, and financial capabilities to support new investment projects," Jabbarov wrote.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Economic partnership Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya arasında iqtisadi tərəfdaşlıq müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили экономическое партнерство
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