Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says US will leave Iran in near future

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 21:36
    Trump says US will leave Iran in near future

    US President Donald Trump announced that, although the US is not yet ready to cease military operations against Iran, they will leave in the near future.

    As Report informs, Trump made this statement during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office.

    Trump noted that, in his opinion, the US has already inflicted such damage on Iran that it will take about 10 years to rebuild.

    When asked whether the US administration has a plan for the period after the completion of operations in Iran, the president declined to reveal details.

    Trump added that upon the conclusion of military operations in the Middle East, a sharp decline in oil prices would follow.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Donald Trump
    Tramp ABŞ-nin yaxın gələcəkdə İrandan çıxacağını bəyan edib
    Трамп заявил, что США уйдут из Ирана в ближайшем будущем

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